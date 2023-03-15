Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

House-sized asteroid discovered this week will fly past Earth on Friday

The near-Earth object, called 2023 EY, has been posted on NASA’s asteroid database and listed as one of the next five asteroid approaches. Scientists estimate it is about 54 feet wide.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
A video NASA released on Wednesday shows the debris caused by the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission spacecraft slamming into the asteroid Dimorphos. (Courtesy: NASA / ESA / STScI / Jian-Yang Li (PSI) / Joseph DePasquale (STScI)) 01:18

Watch: New video shows DART asteroid impact debris from Hubble space telescope

A video NASA released on Wednesday shows the debris caused by the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission spacecraft slamming into the asteroid Dimorphos. (Courtesy: NASA / ESA / STScI / Jian-Yang Li (PSI) / Joseph DePasquale (STScI))

An asteroid the size of a house that was discovered Monday is projected to pass by Earth on Friday.

The near-Earth object, called 2023 EY, has been posted on NASA’s asteroid database and listed as one of the next five asteroid approaches. Scientists estimate it is about 54 feet wide.

A near-Earth object is classified as any space object that can come within 30 million miles of Earth. This asteroid’s closest Earth approach is roughly 149,000 miles. For perspective, the Moon is about 238,900 miles from Earth on average.

Most near-Earth objects are asteroids that range in size from about 10 feet to nearly 25 miles across, according to NASA.

NASA DISCOVERS ASTEROID THAT HAS SLIGHT CHANCE OF HITTING EARTH ON VALENTINE'S DAY 2046

An asteroid the size of a house just discovered Monday is projected to pass our planet on Friday.

(NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory)

You can click here to see thousands of asteroids and comets in real-time. You can also watch the next five close approaches to Earth, and explore past, present and future missions to asteroids and comets.

Tags
Loading.