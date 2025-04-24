Exclusive video reveals secretive Area 51 military base as seen from space

LINCOLN COUNTY, Nev. – New 4K satellite imagery has been released that shows one of the most secretive locations in America – Area 51.

The highly classified Air Force and CIA facility has captured the American cultural imagination for more than half a century. It's the subject of numerous fantastical rumors, including claims that the facility houses evidence of extraterrestrial life.

A new space video streaming company, Sen, released a video that they said shows Area 51 from one of their high-definition satellite cameras taken at 3:08 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday.

Area 51 is located in a dry lakebed, known as Groom Lake, in the desert outside of Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a post on the CIA's website. Viewers of the video from Sen can see what could be a dry lake when the camera zooms in.

According to the CIA, Area 51 served as a secret testing site for the agency's "highly classified U-2 and A-12 OXCART reconnaissance aircraft programs."

"I’m sad to say there are no aliens in the basements or flying saucers stored in hangers," wrote Molly Hale, a pseudonym used by part of the spy agency's public-facing arm to answer general inquiries. "Still, the real history of Area 51 is every bit as mysterious and awe inspiring, even if it doesn’t include little green men."

According to a Dec. 12, 1980, survey from the U.S. Geological Survey, Groom Lake is 4,410 feet above sea level.