Researchers find gophers responsible for recovery of Mount St. Helens ecosystem

According to Washington wildlife officials, pocket gophers get their name from their fur-lined pouches. The rodents only eat vegetation as they dig underground. Biologists estimate that one pocket gopher can move the equivalent of a ton of soil per year.

By Andrew Wulfeck Source FOX Weather
MOUNT ST. HELENS, Wash. – Researchers studying the aftermath of the massive eruption that led to the widespread destruction of ecosystems around Mount St. Helens in 1980 believe a particular species of animal has aided in the area’s recovery.

University researchers found that pocket gophers, typically regarded as nuisances, played an essential role in aiding with plant regeneration in the landslide and eruption zones.

Biologists estimate that one pocket gopher can move the equivalent of a ton of soil per year, which helped bring beneficial bacteria and fungi that survived the eruption closer to the surface.

"We further hypothesized that the presence of animal dispersal vectors, such as the pocket gophers, will influence mycorrhizal guilds, community composition, and soil biogeochemical processes because of preferential foraging and other behaviors, including bioturbation, elimination (e.g., fecal deposits), and soil translocation," researchers stated.

  • Mt. St. Helens in Washington state.
    Image 1 of 6

    Downed tree in the 1980 blast zone of Mt. St. Helens. Spirit Lake and Mt. St. Helens in the background, Washington. (Photo by: Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (Photo by: Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

  • Mt. St. Helens Anniversary
    Image 2 of 6

    May 5, 1980 Scientists state bulging north flank results from magmatic intrusion into volcano during late March.  (USGS)

  • Mt. St. Helens Anniversary
    Image 3 of 6

    A new observation post is established closer to the volcano, on a ridgetop 5.5 mi from the north flank. Coldwater II is equipped with cameras, monitoring equipment and radios. A travel trailer is home to USGS staff at the site 24/7. (USGS)

  • Mt. St. Helens Anniversary
    Image 4 of 6

    Mar 30, 1980: The USGS pitches an army tent in the snow above Maratta Creek and call it the Coldwater observation post.  (USGS)

  • Aftermath of Mount St Helens Eruption
    Image 5 of 6

    360998 17: Ash covers the landscape May 23, 1980 in Washington State. On May 18, 1980, an earthquake caused a landslide on Mount St. Helens'' north face, taking off the top of the mountain and triggering an eruption that killed 57 people, wiped out river valleys and destroyed enough trees to build 300,000 homes.  (John Barr/Liaison)

  • Mount Saint Helens Erupts
    Image 6 of 6

    A cloud of ash covers a mountaintop May 22, 1980 in Washington State. On May 18, 1980, an earthquake caused a landslide on Mount St. Helens'' north face, taking off the top of the mountain and triggering an eruption that killed 57 people, wiped out river valleys and destroyed enough trees to build 300,000 homes.  (John Barr / Liaison)

MOUNT ST. HELENS ERUPTED 44 YEARS AGO: HERE’S HOW IT UNFOLDED

In an area of land that was clearcut before the eruption and void of most animals and vegetation, the ecosystem still appears to be struggling more than four decades after the event.

"Ecologists are increasingly finding evidence that land use changes and forest management strategies could affect the long-term structure, functioning, and resilience of managed ecosystems," study authors stated.

By comparing the recovery in the clear-cut area to more intact forests, the study suggested that areas that were impacted by human activities may require additional interventions to restore their soil and nutrients.

Portrait of a gofer in the standing position

FONTVIEILLE, MONACO - 2017/10/10: Portrait of a gopher in the standing position.

(Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

4 CLASSIC TYPES OF VOLCANOES

According to the United States Geological Survey, the stratovolcano will likely erupt again, but not anytime soon.

The mountain is exhibiting normal levels of activity, with no signs of an imminent eruption.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reported more than 350 earthquakes have occurred since Feb. 1, 2024, but these levels fall well within the volcano’s normal range of seismic activity.

According to volcanologists, large avalanches and widespread explosions are unlikely to accompany a future eruption because of a deep crater that formed during the previous event.

The United States is home to nearly 170 of the 1,350 volcanoes that are considered to be active across the world.

Mt. St. Helens' eruption in Washington on May 18, 1980 is the worst volcanic eruption in U.S. history, killing 57 people and spewing 520 million tons of ash across the U.S. 01:12

Remembering the devastating eruption of Mt. St. Helens 42 years ago today

Mt. St. Helens' eruption in Washington on May 18, 1980 is the worst volcanic eruption in U.S. history, killing 57 people and spewing 520 million tons of ash across the U.S.

