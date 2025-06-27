Watch: How zoo animals stayed cool during the summer heat dome

As temperatures soared to record levels across many parts of the country under a sprawling heat dome, it wasn’t just humans working to stay cool - zookeepers also had their hands full making sure animals stayed safe in the summer heat.

High temperature readings in the 90s and even 100s were a bit unusual for late June, as July is typically the hottest month of the year for many parts of the country.

Experts say that depending on the species, the extreme heat can cause significant stress on animals.

In response to the temperatures, zoos across the country implemented a range of strategies to keep their animals safe and comfortable during the hot summer days.

In addition to temperature-controlled indoor spaces, zookeepers rely on water features, ice enrichment and other cool treats to help lower animals’ body temperatures - often turning these efforts into enrichment episodes and enjoyable experiences for both animals and visitors alike.

Here’s how a few zoos recently dealt with the heat dome.

Memphis Zoo (Highest temperature during heat wave: 95 degrees)

The birthplace of rock and roll reached 90 degrees or warmer for more than a week, with heat indices above 100 degrees, triggering weather alerts.

While parts of the Tennessee Valley typically see highs in the 90s during this time of year, the recent stretch wasn’t far above average, but that did not stop staff at the Memphis Zoo from taking extra precautions to keep animals safe.

The facility shared video of two giant tortoises enjoying a mud bath, which it said helps the reptiles control their body temperatures.

"It might be heating up outside, but Hook and Hagrid are keeping it cool," zoo staff stated. "Mud baths are a great way for our animals to cool down in the heat! The mud helps our Aldabra tortoises regulate heat, and acts as a repellant from insects."

Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute (Highest temperature during heat wave: 99 degrees)

Closer to the core of the heat dome, the nation’s capital officially reached 99 degrees on Tuesday, prompting heat alerts, including at one of the nation’s oldest zoos.

According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, many of the park’s animals reside in temperature-controlled indoor environments that offer refuge from heat.

During heat waves, staff ensure all animals have access to cool indoor holding areas and shaded spaces, allowing all to seek relief whenever needed.

"Water features, such as pools, creeks, misters and hoses help animals cool off, like Amur tiger Vostok! You may see animals swimming or keepers gently spraying them to keep them comfortable in the heat," the Smithsonian stated.

The world's largest museum, education and research complex, released a photo of the giant tiger enjoying the cool spray of the water.

Milwaukee County Zoo (Highest temperature during heat wave: 94 degrees)

Milwaukee experienced back-to-back-to-back days of reaching 94 degrees, which is some 15 degrees above typical values.

Staff at the nearly 200-acre park monitored dozens of species of animals during the heat wave, including a pair of otters.

The Milwaukee County Zoo released video of the creatures playing with chunks of ice placed in their enclosure.

Frozen treats are a popular enrichment tool used at zoos around the world, with some ice that even has fruit, blood and even fish inside the ice.

The Maryland Zoo (Highest temperature during heat wave: 99 degrees)

Baltimore’s official zoo shared a collage of photos as staff attended to the park’s animals in the record heat.

While the city’s official thermometer peaked at 99 degrees, nearby observation sites reported reaching 105 degrees – making it the warmest location in America.

Chimpanzees, elephants, otters and giraffes were some of the hundreds of animals that were carefully looked after.

During the hot days, water cannons were used, and shady areas were quite popular among not only animals but visitors as well.