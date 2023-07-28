Thousands at risk of developing dangerous meat allergy associated with ticks, CDC warns

The nation's top public health agency says that a potentially life-threatening condition caused by ticks leaves thousands of Americans with a red-meat allergy.

Recent reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveal that over 110,000 suspected cases of alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) have been identified in the U.S. between 2010 and 2022.

However, due to the lack of testing, it is estimated that up to 450,000 people may have been affected over the 12-year course, according to two reports by the CDC in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

"Alpha-gal syndrome is an important emerging public health problem, with potentially severe health impacts that can last a lifetime for some patients," said Dr. Ann Carpenter, epidemiologist and lead author of one of the papers released Thursday.

Also known as the tick bite meat allergy, many healthcare providers are unfamiliar with allergic conditions, the CDC reports.

TICK REPORTS ON THE RISE AS TEMPERATURES WARM UP THIS SUMMER

Lone star ticks to blame

A survey was conducted across the country with over 1,500 medical caretakers, and the results showed that almost 50% of respondents had yet to hear of AGS, according to the CDC.

Growing evidence suggests that it is primarily associated with the bite of lone star ticks in the U.S., but other kinds of ticks have not been ruled out, the CDC said.

Areas in the South, Midwest and mid-Atlantic regions have also seen more people who tested positive.

"It’s critical for clinicians to be aware of AGS, so they can properly evaluate, diagnose, and manage their patients and also educate them on tick-bite prevention to protect patients from developing this allergic condition," Carpenter said.

HOW TO STAY SAFE DURING TICK SEASON

Wide-ranging spectrum of symptoms

Alpha-gal is a type of sugar that can be found in meat from mammals, such as pork, beef, and lamb, as well as in by-products such as gelatin, milk, and certain pharmaceuticals.

The serious allergic experience occurs after some people consume food or products containing alpha-gal. A wide-ranging spectrum of symptoms is associated with AGS and commonly appears 2 to 6 hours after eating.

Hives/itchy rash

Nausea/vomiting

Heartburn/indigestion

Diarrhea

Cough

Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing

Drop in blood pressure

Swelling of the lips, throat, tongue, or eyelids

Dizziness/faintness

Severe stomach pain

If someone thinks they may suffer from AGS, they should see their healthcare provider or an allergist.