Earth & Space
Alpha Centaurids meteor shower peaks Wednesday: How and where you can see it

The Alpha Centaurid meteor shower is typically best viewed from the Southern Hemisphere, but glimpses can occur north of the equator.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Someone was lucky enough to catch this bright meteor over Benton, Arkansas, on Monday night. 00:13

Bright meteor soars through the sky in Arkansas

Someone was lucky enough to catch this bright meteor over Benton, Arkansas, on Monday night.

February is the start of the fireball season, and an ongoing meteor shower is expected to peak Wednesday.

The American Meteor Society said it is not unusual to see fireballs mixed in the meteor shower, which will be active through Feb. 21, with maximum activity occurring Wednesday.

The American Meteor Society said it is not unusual to see fireballs mixed in the meteor shower, which will be active through Feb. 21, with maximum activity occurring Wednesday.

WATCH OUT FOR THESE ASTRONOMICAL EVENTS IN 2023

Current rates would be near one per hour as seen from the Southern Hemisphere, and less than one per hour from the Northern Hemisphere. 

These mostly swift meteors are best seen about 4 a.m. local time when the radiant lies highest above the horizon, the AMS said.

FIRST COLOR IMAGES FROM NASA'S JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE REVEAL BRILLIANT NEBULA, GALAXY CLUSTERS

Here's a look at your stargazing forecast for 3 a.m. Central time.

(FOX Weather)

Chicago, Denver and New York City are in good shape to see any meteors while those in the Southeast and Northwest are not looking as lucky.

