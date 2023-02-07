Alpha Centaurids meteor shower peaks Wednesday: How and where you can see it

February is the start of the fireball season, and an ongoing meteor shower is expected to peak Wednesday.

The Alpha Centaurid meteor shower is typically best viewed from the Southern Hemisphere, but glimpses can occur north of the equator.

The American Meteor Society said it is not unusual to see fireballs mixed in the meteor shower, which will be active through Feb. 21, with maximum activity occurring Wednesday.

Current rates would be near one per hour as seen from the Southern Hemisphere, and less than one per hour from the Northern Hemisphere.

These mostly swift meteors are best seen about 4 a.m. local time when the radiant lies highest above the horizon, the AMS said.

Chicago, Denver and New York City are in good shape to see any meteors while those in the Southeast and Northwest are not looking as lucky.