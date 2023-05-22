Search
Earth & Space
Alligator attacks on the rise in the past decade in Florida, expert weighs in

Florida officials recorded a marked increase in the number of alligator bites over the past 50 years. One alligator hunter explains why.

By Stephanie Buffamonte Source FOX 35 Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Alligator attacks are on the rise in Florida. An expert on the prehistoric predator is weighing in on why we're seeing the spike.

Frank Robb is a well-known gator trapper in Florida and is now dedicating his time to research and learning more about alligators through his non-profit, EEARSS. The latest data from Florida Fish and Wildlife shows alligator attacks on people have increased over the last decades. 

Robb believes that's because of more development in Florida.

LOVE BITES: GATORS ON THE LOOSE IN FLORIDA AS MATING SEASON BEGINS

SEE YA LATER, ALLIGATOR! HUGE REPTILE TAKES EASTER STROLL THROUGH FLORIDA NEIGHBORHOOD

"The more Florida expands, the more people we get into Florida, the more people we keep jamming down here. We’re building on a lot of areas that are surrounding marsh areas and wild areas, "said Robb. "Conflict like this is becoming more common, but that’s not the alligator’s fault. The alligator doesn’t want to be doing this, and of course, people don’t want that type of interaction."

He also says people need to be more aware and use common sense, like not walking their dog right next to the water that could have an alligator in it.

"Sometimes it’s right to play ‘what if,’" said Robb. "What if that gator came up and attacked my dog? There’d be nothing you can do. That’s not the interaction they’re looking to have, but the right time, right place, things like that can go down. 

Alligators are more active in spring and fall, especially at dawn and dusk. Robb also says it's also a good reminder not to feed gators. 

