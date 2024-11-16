Invasive species spotted for first time in Georgia

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Agriculture is warning residents about an invasive species of insect that has been spotted in the state for the first time and could mean problems for the agricultural industry.

The spotted lanternfly is native to eastern Asia and feeds on plants and trees, which can lead to its demise.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the bug was first spotted in Pennsylvania in 2014 and has since spread to at least 17 states.

The species is believed to have arrived in the U.S. via imported goods and easily attaches itself to vehicles.

Georgia officials say the spotted lanternfly does not pose a direct threat to humans or other animals.

The colorful insect is only about an inch to two inches wide and has distinctive black spots on its wings.

Biologists say the insects excrete a sticky substance known as honeydew, which can attract other bugs and trigger mold growth, impacting photosynthesis.

"The Spotted Lanternfly, an invasive pest that poses a serious threat to our state’s #1 industry, has been detected for the first time in Georgia," Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper said in a statement. "We urge anyone who sees the Spotted Lanternfly in their area to document it, report it, and kill it. Controlling the spread of the Spotted Lanternfly is our best strategy for safeguarding Georgia’s agriculture industry, and we are asking for the public’s help in this effort."

Residents in Georgia or any other state who spot the species are encouraged to report it to their local agriculture department.

In residential areas, it is recommended that you physically kill the spotted lanternflies.

According to the University of Maryland Extension office, most insecticides are ineffective against the bug, but applications of insecticidal soap and neem oil have been found to be effective.