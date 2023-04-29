Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Pet tortoise found strolling through Florida Keys neighborhood reunited with family

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the African spurred tortoise was spotted Thursday strolling around the Harry Harris subdivision in the Florida Keys.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Orcas make music and a moose gets angry in these wild animal moments captured on video in 2023. 02:39

5 of the most extreme animal moments caught on camera so far in 2023

Orcas make music and a moose gets angry in these wild animal moments captured on video in 2023.

KEY WEST, Fla. – Nina might look fast, but she was no match for one Florida deputy.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the African spurred tortoise was spotted Thursday strolling around the Harry Harris subdivision in the Florida Keys.

‘SUCH A FLORIDA THING’: TAMPA TURTLE SEEN HITCHING RIDE WITH ALLIGATOR ‘LIKE IT’S A HORSE’

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the African spurred tortoise was spotted Thursday strolling around the Harry Harris subdivision in the Florida Keys.

(Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

"Nina didn’t get very far!" said Upper Keys Sgt. Patty O’Keefe in a sheriff's office Facebook post.

Authorities said Deputy Mario Marin reunited Nina with her owners, who lived down the street. She was said to be in good spirits after her homecoming. 

Tags
Loading.