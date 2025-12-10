Photos: 25 cold-stunned turtles rescued from Cape Cod Bay during bitter arctic blast

MARATHON, Fla. - Over two dozen cold-stunned turtles were rescued from Cape Cod Bay and are now being treated in the Florida Keys.

A group of young Kemp's Ridley turtles were left stranded, hypothermic and unable to swim on Tuesday. The turtles were flown from New England Aquarium to Florida Keys Marathon International Airport by volunteer pilots with LightHawk, which is a conservation aviation organization.

They arrived in banana boxes and are being treated by Turtle Hospital staff. Cape Cod has seen freezing weather over the past few days.

Hospital staff said there's a lot more at stake than recovery as the turtles represent hope for a critically endangered species.

Sea turtles follow the Gulf Stream north during the summer months, and they're attracted to Cape Cod Bay because there's an abundance of food.

"Sea turtles are ectothermic," Turtle Hospital Manager Bette Zirkelbach said. "They take on the temperature of the air and water surrounding them. They cannot regulate their body temperature, so they experience a cold stunning in temperatures below 55 degrees water temperature."

When animals are cold-stunned, their metabolism slows, they stop eating and float helplessly or wash ashore. The hospital said Kemp's Ridley turtles could face extinction within our lifetime.

The turtles were rescued by volunteers who comb Cape Cod beaches once temperatures drop.