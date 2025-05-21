Search
Summer cooling costs expected to hit 12-year high for US households

"Put plainly, the situation for low-income households this summer looks dire," the National Energy Assistance Directors Association and the Center for Energy Poverty and Climate said in a joint release.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Americans should prepare for a summer of unprecedented utility bills. According to industry experts, home cooling costs are projected to reach their highest levels in over a decade, raising health concerns for the vulnerable. 

"Put plainly, the situation for low-income households this summer looks dire," the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA) and the Center for Energy Poverty and Climate (CEPC) said in a joint release of their annual Summer Residential Cooling Outlook on May 14. 

The average cost of residential electricity is expected to hit $784 this summer, a substantial 6.2% increase from $737 last year – the highest levels in 12 years, according to both agencies. After adjusting for inflation, families will still face a 4.2% rise in costs.

PACOIMA, CA - AUGUST 3, 2021 - - Felisa Benitez, 86, wipes the sweat from her brow while taking a break from cleaning her stand-up electrical fan on the porch of her home where temperatures reached 99 degrees at the San Fernando Gardens Public Housing in Pacoima on August 4, 2021. Benitez, who lives alone, tries to only use fan to cool herself even though she has an AC unit, to the right, at her place. She is on a limited budget and uses the AC sparingly to avoid a huge electrical bill that she cannot afford to pay. Benitez, who has lived at the gardens since the 90s, spends a great deal of her day seated in the shade of her porch. According to Los Angeles County Coroners and Medical Offices, hundreds of heat-related deaths reviewed by the Times showed the victims included seniors who died alone in apartments without air conditions, or with the thermostat off. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

FILE - An elderly woman wipes the sweat from her brow.

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

Both agencies note that the cost of electricity is rising due to inflation and longer and more intense periods of extreme heat and heat waves, which they believe are a result of climate change. 

Experts fear the rising cost of keeping homes cool this summer will force families to cut back on this, which could lead to illness and death caused by extreme heat. 

HEAT KILLS MORE AMERICANS THAN FLOODING, TORNADOES, HURRICANES OR LIGHTNING

Heat kills more people in an average year than any other type of extreme weather.

(FOX Weather)

"Low-income families need access to affordable and energy-efficient home cooling to offset the rising temperatures and the need to purchase additional electricity," said Mark Wolfe, NEADA executive director and co-director of the CEPC. "Without access to affordable cooling, many will be at risk of heat stroke and other health impacts associated with rising temperatures – all of which can be addressed by having access to affordable cooling."

They urge state and federal leaders to offer more assistance to families to help them stay cool over the next few months. A full review of their findings can be found here.

