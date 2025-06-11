NOAA eases off enhanced restrictions on red snapper fishing off Southeast coast

WASHINGTON – NOAA Fisheries said it has amended rules that will expand fishing of red snapper in the South Atlantic, which will impact both recreational and commercial fishing.

The changes are part of what is known as Amendment 59 and were made possible because of a greater suspected population.

According to the agency, the annual recreational fishing season will now take place on July 11 and 12, while commercial harvesting will be possible from July 14 through Jan. 1, 2026, or until limits are reached.

The amended rules set the total annual catch limit at 509,000 fish, in order to prevent the risk of overfishing off the coast of the Southeast.

According to a recent assessment, the Gulf of America stock is not overfished but is still rebuilding to target levels, with the South Atlantic recently reported to be overfished but not yet rebuilt to target levels.

Red snapper numbers appear unclear

Population estimates for red snapper in both the Atlantic and the Gulf have been the subject of ongoing controversy, with members of the fishing industry and some research institutions arguing that actual numbers far exceed federal assessments.

The Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M University estimates there are over 118 million red snappers in the Gulf, more than three times the federal government’s estimate of 36 million.

Similar skepticism exists regarding red snapper populations in the Atlantic, although few if any official theories have been released to quantify just how far off the official counts might be.

U.S. Representative John Rutherford, of Florida, who previously introduced the Red Snapper Act, has fought to prevent NOAA from imposing further fishing restrictions until a comprehensive review can determine the species' actual population in the Atlantic.

"The release of Amendment 59 by NOAA, without the proposed three-month bottom fishing closure, is a major victory for Florida, especially for our more than 4 million anglers, coastal communities, and families whose livelihoods depend on reliable access to these waters and fisheries," Rutherford said in a statement.

States seek control over red snapper regulations

The governors of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have supported measures to limit restrictions on fishing and have even requested to take control of management of the red snapper population.

"As we work with the administration to cut red tape and empower states to do what is best for our people, Governor Ron DeSantis, Governor Henry McMaster, and I are requesting state management of red snapper and other reef fishes in the Atlantic," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a recent statement. "Our fishing industry has suffered under heavy handed federal regulations imposed by bureaucrats thousands of miles away. It’s time this industry is managed much closer to home."

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, 8 million pounds of snapper are caught every year along the U.S. coastline.

Most commercial fishing is done with electric or hydraulic reels that can catch dozens of fish at one time.

Unlike in the Atlantic, the Gulf’s population is managed by a consortium of agencies, including NOAA Fisheries, the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council and state agencies that surround the body of water.

The State of Florida previously announced a 126-day recreational fishing season in the Gulf in 2025 – the longest season since the state assumed management of Gulf red snapper.

According to NOAA, red snappers feed on other fish, shrimp, crab, worms and plankton. The species can live to be about 50 years old and weigh upwards of around 50 pounds.