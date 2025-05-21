California's cherry crop faces uphill battle thanks to roller-coaster weather patterns

LODI, Calif. – California’s cherry season is off to a slow start in 2025, with growers and agricultural experts predicting one of the smallest crops in recent memory.

After two consecutive years of bountiful yields, producers now expect cherry production to plummet by as much as 50% compared to 2024 – a substantial decline linked to a combination of environmental and climate factors.

Roller-coaster-like precipitation patterns alongside unseasonably warm temperatures are believed to have disrupted the bloom cycles in many orchards.

San Joaquin County estimates financial losses could reach up to $100 million in what is the prime cherry-growing region of the Golden State.

In response to expected declines, the San Joaquin County Office of the Agricultural Commissioner has requested a formal disaster declaration from the state, with the goal of securing emergency assistance for impacted harvesters.

The request is similar to a disaster declaration made in 2024 for growers in Washington, the nation’s top cherry-producing state.

The assistance made low-interest loans of up to $500,000 available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the state’s nearly 1,500 cherry production facilities.

DOZENS OF BOTTLES OF CHERRIES FOUND BY ARCHAEOLOGISTS AT THE HOME OF THE UNITED STATE’S FIRST PRESIDENT

In California, cherry harvesting typically begins in May and continues into early June, although the time period can vary based on the plants’ flowering.

Agriculture experts said that in some years, when the blooming stage is delayed, harvests can extend well into July.

More optimism in Northwest

While California is experiencing a decrease in the production of varieties such as Coral and Bing, producers in the Pacific Northwest are optimistic.

Orchards in Washington and Oregon have seen more stable precipitation patterns as well as more prolonged cold snaps, both of which contribute to ideal growing conditions.

Specialists at the University of California's Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources said "chilling hours" — time periods when temperatures fall below 46 degrees Fahrenheit but remain above freezing – are important to the crop.

Sweet cherry varieties generally require between 700 and 800 chilling hours, while sour cherries often need more than 1,000.

Insufficient chilling can result in lower fruit quality and reduced yields, as is being experienced in several regions of California.

WHAT SEASON DO FRUITS AND VEGETABLES GROW IN?

Once harvested, cherries have a short shelf life, often requiring transport to market within just days.

Because the fruit is highly seasonal, demand and production drop steeply after the summer season.

Washington consistently leads the nation in cherry production each year, followed by California and Oregon, according to the USDA.

Adding to the challenges for farmers are trade uncertainties surrounding tariffs, which can significantly impact pricing and disrupt demand, especially in major markets across Europe and Asia.