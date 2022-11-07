4 feet of snow possible in Sierra Nevada as winter storms pummel the West

A messy week of weather returns to the West this week as a combination of two separate storm systems is set to bring heavy rains, significant mountain snows and damaging wind gusts, with the possibility for widespread and dangerous impacts.

Western Winter Alerts

Whiteout conditions possible in Sierra Nevada; California wildfire season doused

California is expected to see major impacts from this storm through Wednesday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the first wave was already moving through the state from north to south Monday. The second wave arrives late Monday, and rain and heavy mountain snow will persist through Wednesday.

Western Winter Alerts

Up in the mountains, heavy snows are likely, including in the Sierra Nevada, where 1 to 4 feet of snow is expected above 4,000 feet in elevation.

Wind gusts between 40 and 55 mph coupled with heavy snow could produce whiteout conditions, and travel across the mountains will become extremely hazardous – if not impossible. Chains were already required across most highways along the Sierra, including Donner Pass on Interstate 80, and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued due to the expected hazardous travel.

"The way I look at it is: If you have a Winter Storm Warning in effect, that’s when I take a pause," said FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin. "When you have a (Winter Weather) Advisory, you definitely want to make sure you know what you are getting yourself into; you want to allow for that extra drive time, but I wouldn’t completely cancel your plans. You just really need to look into what you’re getting yourself into. A Winter Storm Warning – that’s when I would suggest waiting until the warning has let up because you’re going to have visibility issues. You’re also talking about more than 6 to 8 inches of snow."

Western Snow Forecast

Winter Storm Watches are in effect for the mountains of Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside counties in Southern California because of the potential for 8 to 14 inches of snow – with isolated areas of up to 20 inches – above 6,000 feet. Light snow may even fall along Interstate 5's Grapevine north of Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

Until then, the lower elevations of the mountains in Southern California could pick up 4 to 6 inches of rain, which would likely end the fire season in the Golden State, making it the second-least active season in the past decade.

"We’re not going to see improvements until the middle of the week, so that’s what you evaluate here is how much time do you have to play with," Merwin said. "We are looking at a substantial snow for the Sierra Nevada, especially in the higher elevations."

Coldest weather of season for northern Rockies

In Nevada, strong winds and blowing snow amid gusts of 65 mph or higher will be the main concern for the lower elevations as rain amounts are expected to remain on the lighter side.

Western Winter Alerts

The storm's impacts will be more widespread in the higher mountains, especially in western Nevada, where significant snow will be possible. Falling trees and limbs could lead to power outages due to the gusty winds and snow. Temperatures will tumble as cold air arrives behind the weather system.

In the northern Rockies of Montana and Idaho, the coldest air of the season is expected to move in on Monday and last through most of the week.

"This will lead to potentially dangerous conditions for those caught unprepared," FOX Forecast Center meteorologists said.

On the precipitation side, widespread mountain snow is expected, with travel impacts in the passes likely.

Feet of snow in Utah mountains

Heading south into Utah, significant snow is expected in the mountains through Thursday.

Western Snow Forecast

Precipitation is expected to develop on Monday and continue in multiple rounds through Thursday, strengthened by multiple atmospheric rivers.

Forecasts call for 1 to 2 inches of rain, though the mountains could see more than 1 to 2 feet of snow along with winds gusting over 60 mph.

Chilly with some lowland snowflakes in the Northwest

For Washington and Oregon, where stormy weather has already been around since the weekend, some travel impacts are expected to continue Monday, with snow levels dropping to 2,000 feet.

In fact, it's not out of the question that the lowlands and valley floors could see a few early-season snowflakes, but accumulation is unlikely.

Meanwhile, widespread rain is expected to continue in the lower elevations, with an occasional rumble of thunder possible during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be well below average, with highs expected to stay in the 40s.

In addition to the precipitation, gusty winds are expected to continue through Monday, but they will mostly be confined to southern Oregon.